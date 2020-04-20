Shropshire Morrisons to extend opening hours as stock levels improve

From today, the supermarket will be open from 7am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday, with Sunday hours remaining unchanged from 9.30am to 4pm.

The store will continue to remain open exclusively for NHS staff to shop between 6am and 7am daily and from 9am to 9.30am on Sunday.

This comes as the franchise reports its stock levels are beginning to improve and shelves are remaining stacked following mass panic-buying in previous weeks.

Morrisons has extended its opening hours of all stores

Supermarkets across the country have seen shelves stripped as shoppers stock up on items, with a number of large stores bringing in policies that limit customers to a certain number of any one product.

The unprecedented situation has seen special hours introduced for elderly people to shop away from the younger population, and altered opening hours to allow shelves to be restocked.