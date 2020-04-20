Libby, 5, raises almost £500 for NHS by running 3k every day for a week

Libby New, from Weston Rhyn, started her challenge on Saturday and aims to run 3k everyday with her mother, Natalie New, after she saw the monumental efforts of Captain Tom Moore's fundraising.

Natalie said Libby really enjoyed clapping for the NHS on a Thursday and after she and her dad, Tom, explained why people were poorly and why the NHS was so important, Libby wanted to do something.

Libby New, aged 5, running to raise money for the NHS

"Libby goes to Weston Rhyn Primary and they were telling the children to wash their hands and then obviously the school closed," Natalie explained.

"So she became aware that she was off school and was not going in. The news is everywhere – on the radio and TV, so can't really hide it from her.

"She started to ask more questions and we didn't want to tell her stuff that would have frightened her. So we had a little chat with her and said there was a virus and people were poorly, and told her about the NHS."

Libby was drawing pictures with the message 'Stay Safe NHS' and showing more and more interest until she said she wanted to do something as well.

Libby New, aged 5, outside the banner made by key worker's children at Weston Rhyn Primary School

"I didn't give it much thought at first, but she had done two colour runs before so she is used to doing 3k runs.

"So we decided to run 3k every day for a week. At first we set the goal to raise £50 for the NHS and she was beside herself when I told her we had reached this.

"We started on Saturday and she has done really well. She did the first one in 32 minutes and then the next day in 29 minutes.

"Libby has so far raised £471 and she is amazed by it. I didn't expect it, especially because people are struggling at the moment."

To donate to Libby's fundraiser, visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/natalie-libbynew

