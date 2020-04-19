Deaths confirmed at Welshpool care home during coronavirus outbreak

The Rhallt Care Home, in Salop Street, did not confirmed how many of its residents had died amid the outbreak.

Barchester Healthcare runs the care home which has 82 bedrooms and provides 24-hour support to residents.

As many as 7,500 people are feared to have died after contracting coronavirus in care homes across the UK.

Care England, which represents independent care firms, said it had collected data which suggested fatalities are far higher than those released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – who recorded 217 care home deaths from the virus up until April 3.

More coverage:

A Barchester Healthcare statement said: "We can confirm that we have had individuals confirmed with Covid-19, and tragically some of those have sadly passed away.

"Every one of these deaths is a tragedy for all of us, and we send our heartfelt condolences to our residents, their families and our staff that have suffered.

Advertising

"The home is in regular contact with Public Health Wales and the local authority. The safety and wellbeing of our residents and our staff is our utmost priority and we are closely following the official advice.

"We respect the privacy of our residents and staff in all matters and can therefore make no further comment at this stage."

A joint statement from Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board said: "The Rhallt Care Home in Welshpool has informed us that sadly some of their residents have died. Our immediate thoughts are with the families who have lost a loved one.

"Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board are working closely with The Rhallt to ensure that residents and staff are supported at this difficult time.

"We ask everyone to respect the dignity and confidentiality of all concerned."

Last week Public Health England confirmed that six people had died at Park House Care Home in Kinlet, near Bewdley, which looks after people with advanced dementia.