Extra colourful NHS thank you brightens up Shropshire road

Road markings bearing the words "Thank You NHS" have been painted onto the ground by Shropshire Council highways contractors.

The blue and white NHS logo has also been drawn onto a colourful rainbow – the symbol of hope and gratitude adopted by many throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The show of appreciation is the latest in paying tribute to the those working to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Councillor Steven Davenport, cabinet member for highways, tweeted: "Thank you NHS from our brilliant workforce out catching up on our network.

"Where will they be next? Who can spot?"

This comes after a similar gesture was painted outside Telford's Princess Royal Hospital by the authority's contractors.

The words "Thank You NHS" was drawn by contractors Balfour along with the health service's logo.

The authority's leader, councillor Shaun Davies said it was just another way to express thanks to the health workers while they are dealing the continuing coronavirus pandemic.