Covid-19: Warm welcome for 'red card lifeline' scheme in Shrewsbury

Councillor Jane Mackenzie said she had received ‘several encouraging responses’ from residents in the Column ward after introducing the coloured card scheme.

She has invited any householders who are isolated in their home and need help to place the card, red side showing, in their front window where neighbours and passers-by can see it.

Those ‘doing ok’ are requested to put the card, green side showing, in the front window.

And to those who are able to get out and about, Councillor Mackenzie said: “Look out for the red card in your neighbour’s front window.

“Either knock on their door or offer your help.

"Or, ring me on 07973702772 so that I can organise this myself.

“Please get in touch with me if you would like to volunteer to help co-ordinate our efforts to support our neighbours – it’s great to walk along the street and see lots of green cards.”

Advertising

She said residents had welcomed the ‘red card lifeline’ and that seeing the green cards in windows as they passed by gave them a feeling of their immediate community pulling together.

“The scheme encourages them to look out for their neighbours,” said Councillor Mackenzie, who added that several town councillors were now following her lead and planning to introduce it across town.

A resident in Abbey Foregate told her: “I wanted to thank you for giving us such a simple and effective system of support.

“It’s a great idea and I hope it has been widely taken up and used.”

In another message, a local resident said: “I would just like to drop you a line to say thank you for the letter through our post box yesterday and all that you are doing for our community.

“It was reassuring that when I went for a run this morning up London Road and down Wenlock Road to see so many green cards in windows.”