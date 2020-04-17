Shropshire MP calls for curbs on 'exotic pets' in wake of coronavirus

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, was commenting on research by the University of California which found close contact with wild animals through hunting, trade or habitat loss put the world at increased risk of new diseases.

Coronavirus is thought to have originated in bats, with other wild animals, possibly pangolins, playing a role in transmission to humans.

Mr Pritchard, a long-time campaigner against animal cruelty, said the Government needed to look at changing the law.⁩

"The Government needs to review the import of all so-called 'exotic' animals into UK," he said.

"The UK Government is soon to ban primates as pets, which is a good start, but what defines a 'pet'?"

He said the Government's own figures showed there were 8,000 primates kept as pets in the UK.

"This is not insignificant," said Mr Pritchard. " I would hope that ending primates as pets, given primates are regarded as 'fathers of the forests', would attract universal support.

"Let's end bio-risk and cruelty."