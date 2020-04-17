Shropshire MP attacks Donald Trump over world health funding

Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin, said he was disappointed by the US president's decision this week, describing it as short-sighted.

President Trump announced on Tuesday that the US Government would halt its funding to the body, saying it had failed in its basic duty to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Pritchard said that while he understood the need for the organisation to change, he said it was important to have an international body to respond to a disease which knew no boundaries.

"Whilst the World Health Organisation needs reform, a global pandemic needs a global and coordinated response," he said.

"President Trump might believe the USA does not need the World Health Organisation, but many US allies and partners need advice and expertise, especially poorer countries. Very short-sighted."

The US is the world's biggest funder of the organisation, contributing more than 400 million US dollars last year.

President Trump said he was directing his administration to suspend funding to the World Health Organisation while a review was carried out to assess its role in what he described as the mismanagement and cover-up during the spread of the virus.

He also accused the organisation of being generally biased towards China.

The president said he expected the review to last 60-90 days.