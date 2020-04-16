Online doctor service offers free appointments to vulnerable people in Shropshire

Vala Health, an online medical consultation service, is offering free appointments to people who may not be able to reach the support they need.

Pete Trainor, Vala Health CEO, said: "Vala Health is immediately committing 20 per cent of our appointment slots to support communities, families and vulnerable groups during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will also refocus our efforts and develop significant outreach programmes to help communities, including those most in need.

"We believe this commitment will enable both immediate and longer-term support during the crisis.”

More coverage:

Vala’s doctors have been busy speaking to a wide range of people over the last few weeks and one of the recurring themes seems to be around the wide range of symptoms, what people can do to care for themselves at home and at what stage people should be seeking medical attention.

Mr Trainor said: “As we have seen from Boris Johnson, even a mild case of Covid-19 can linger and it is possible a person may need some medical support or advice.

Advertising

“Lots of vulnerable people are worried about exactly what is going on with them, but they don’t want to add pressure to or are struggling to access the NHS which is why we have made this commitment.”

In order to get access to advice, people need to register online, which is free, but they can then choose to have an appointment over the phone if they do have a computer or a smart phone, or they have problems using technology.

Mr Trainor said: “You do need to register first, but this is something people can do for an older or vulnerable person – and when they do so they just include the patient's phone number for the appointment – which can be a landline."

Vala Health is not setting any specific criteria for who qualifies for these free appointments but is asking people to do the decent thing.

Mr Trainor added: “If you can afford to do so for as little as £15.99 then please do not ask for a free appointment, but if money is an issue for you or someone you are supporting then please do come forward as we don’t want money to be a barrier to vulnerable people.”

To register and book an appointment visit valahealth.com