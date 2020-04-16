Ironbridge Regatta cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

The summer event attracts boat-makers and paddlers from all over Britain, who visit the Gorge to take part in a programme of madcap races.

But there will be no fun team games, coracle polo matches or other fiercely contested competitions on the River Severn this year, after the Ironbridge Coracle Trust said it was not safe to hold, adding the event to the ever-growing list of occasions cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Centring around the Ironbridge Rowing Club, the event, which was due to take place on June 27 and 28, has previously consisted of a mini festival, including traditional sideshows sprung up nearby to keep everyone fed, watered and entertained.

A statement from the organisers said: "The safety and wellbeing of people is of utmost importance during the Covid-19 crisis.

"With this in mind, we have taken the decision to cancel Ironbridge weekend regatta at the end of June.

"Stay home, stay safe and follow government advice."

Ironbridge coracle maker Eustace Rogers, with the Iron Bridge in the background in around the 1960s

The 2021 Ironbridge Regatta has been provisionally scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Set up in 2014, the event aims to save the Rogers’ family coracle hut and keep alive the tradition of coracling on the Severn.

The Rogers family were famous on the River Severn.

They made coracles for generations and lived in Ironbridge through the worst years of poverty and decline.

Eustace Rogers, the last coracle maker, died in 2003. The charity has bought the shed and secured funds to stabilise and maintain it.

Work has started on repairing the last Coracle Shed in England here in Ironbridge

Used for thousands of years, coracles are small, portable, flat-bottomed boats made from woven wood covered in animal skins, or more often nowadays, canvas waterproofed with tar or bitumen.

They were used for fishing, ferrying and – commonly in Ironbridge – for poaching.

Before the Iron Bridge was built they were used to ferry people and goods from one side of the River Severn to the other.