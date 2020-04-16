Driving home the thank you message to health workers

A sign bearing the words 'Thank you NHS' has been painted on the road at the entrance and exit to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.

The letters NHS have been set against a blue background like the logo.

The work was carried out by a team from the contractor Balfour on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council during the night.

The authority's leader, councillor Shaun Davies said it was just another way to express thanks to the health workers while they are dealing the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "This was a small way that Telford and Wrekin Council, our contractor Balfour and our residents could say thank you to our NHS, every time our wonderful NHS staff go to and from work they will see the message and hopefully it will let them know we appreciate and value them."

Councillor Davies said the authority is also urging people living in the borough to take part in the clap for carers efforts that have been taking place on Thursday nights at 8pm.

He said: "As a council we are encouraging our residents to say thank you at 8pm every Thursday as part of the national effort."