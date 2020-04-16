Charitable group continues to support Telford's Princess Royal Hospital

The hospital's cafe, run by the Friends of PRH, has brightened the hospital with displays of rainbows and drawings sent in by dozens of youngsters from across the borough.

The group has also resourced vital additions to their shelves to offer to NHS staff everyday, including milk, eggs and bread.

Despite the volunteer staff being told to stay at home in line with government guidelines, the remaining paid workers are continuing to operate throughout the pandemic, providing a backbone to doctors and nurses working tireless hours throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

Ayesha Barley, Natasha Bryan, Nicole Jones and Sarah Blythe

Tanya Griffin, manager of the cafe, said: "We are very lucky we have been able to continue offering the normal range of products, plus vital extras, including milk, eggs and bread.

"We have also set up a pre-order service where staff can place an order and collect the following day after their shift. We are grateful for the companies which have been able to help supply the essentials for all the key workers here, and a huge thank you must go to Box of Goodness, Johal Dairies, Bookers and Bidfood all working together – this way we can keep staff safe and well.

"The staff would also like to thank Shropshire Coffee for donating cups of coffee for all hospital staff.

"Feedback from staff has been extremely appreciative of the shop remaining open, it really does show that here at PRH we are all pulling together as a team supporting one and other."

Usually consisting of nine people on the committee and 10 working in the cafe, the Friends group raises money for vital equipment needed in different hospital departments.

Mrs Griffin added: "Working for the Friends group, I feel we are a family and not just an employee.

"I’m very appreciative of the continued support I receive from the directors, encouraging us all to study and take opportunities as they arise.

"I would personally like to thank Joanne Yale, head of facilities, Shelley Simpson, Trust Food safety adviser and Claire Dunn, communications specialist, for their support during this time and supporting me in my role – I feel lucky to have a great support network.

"I can say I’m looking forward to welcoming back the volunteers as soon as it’s safe to do so, their health and wellbeing is so important to me and my team."