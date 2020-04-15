Royal College of Midwives to host Twitter Q&A on pregnancy and Covid-19

The Q&A will address questions from pregnant and postnatal women about their pregnancy and care during the Covid-19 pandemic at 4pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson said: "The RCM and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists have produced guidance on Covid-19.

"The guidance covers the most up-to-date advice on how coronavirus affects pregnant women and their unborn babies, how labour and birth should be managed in women with suspected or confirmed coronavirus, as well as information on neonatal care and infant feeding.

"It is regularly updated as new evidence and information emerges."

The Q&A session can be joined by following the RCM Twitter account @MidwivesRCM.

The RCM advice for pregnant women can be found at www.rcm.org.uk/advice-for-pregnant-women/

To see the full RCM advice and guidance on Covid-19, visit www.rcm.org.uk/coronavirus/