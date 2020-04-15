Shropshire and Mid Wales among best places for self-isolation

The study, carried out by property rental service provider Ome, looked at population density and the cost of rent to determine where the best places.

It ranked Powys as the second-best place in the UK to self-isolate on a budget, and Shropshire 26th. At the other end of the scale, high population densities and expensive rental costs made London one of the worst locations.

The study found that Powys, with 132,477 inhabitants, had one of the lowest population densities in the UK, of 26 people per sq km. It was bettered by the Outer Hebrides and Scottish Highlands, which both had a population density of just nine people per sq km, but the Welsh border county's average rent was just £462 a month, compared to £618 for the Scottish regions.

Shropshire's population density of 100 people per sq km earned it a place in the top 46 best areas to live, its average rent of £628 a month putting it in 28th place.

First place went to Carmarthenshire, on the basis that it a relatively low population density of 79 people per sq km, and the lowest rent of the top 46 areas at £458 a month.

By contrast, Islington had a population density of 15,943 per sq km, and an average rent of £1,914 per month.

Co-founder of Ome, Matthew Hooker, admitted that the figures were more aspirational than realistic at the moment, particularly given the Government's advice to postpone house moves until after the lockdown.

"It may however make for interesting reading for those thinking of moving once the lockdown and Covid-19 are a distant memory," he said.

"However, for now we must continue to adhere to the Government guidance and stay put."