Advertising
Coronavirus: Ludlow MP calls for VAT to be scrapped on PPE after care home reports soaring prices
Ludlow MP Philip Dunne is calling for VAT to be scrapped on items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while the country deals with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Appearing on BBC Newsnight on Tuesday, Mr Dunne implored HM Treasury to zero rate VAT on items of PPE, including masks and visors, during this national health emergency.
The Tory MP said his experience talking to care providers in south Shropshire is what inspired him to call for the change.
Read more:
- Coronavirus: Live updates from across the West Midlands beyond
- Read the latest coronavirus news from the UK and abroad
- Star Neighbour: Who is supporting your community during the coronavirus outbreak and how you can help
Mr Dunne said: “I have been in touch with many different health settings in south Shropshire to discuss PPE, and it was a care home owner in Shropshire who told me the price of basic paper face masks had risen markedly from 9p to 99p, with the treasury receiving 20p for each one sold to care homes and others not supplied via the NHS.
"We need to ensure PPE is as accessible as possible to those in the care sector, and scrapping VAT on these products will help reduce the cost for many care providers in providing their staff with adequate PPE.
Read more:
"I have contacted ministers to drive home this point.”
Most Read
'I will just be a statistic': Telford soft play centre boss who is ineligible for £25,000 grant fears for future
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.