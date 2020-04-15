Coronavirus: Bridgnorth's mayor elect thanks the town for pandemic response

That was the message given today from the incoming mayor of Bridgnorth, councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, who is eagerly waiting to start her tenure in office.

Representing East ward, councillor Hurst-Knight was chosen to take up the helm in place of current mayor, Ron Whittle, after a dramatic split vote at a town council meeting in February.

But despite the official appointment being scheduled for May 16 at the authority's AGM, the mayor elect will have to wait until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has today thanked residents and council staff for their "brilliant" and often "emotional" work.

Councillor Hurst-Knight said: "We're living in uncertain times, but I've managed to get around to a lot of key workers and those on the frontline to thank them for what they're doing.

"People all over the town have come together. I'm proud of Bridgnorth, of what residents have done and how they've helped each other – it's been quite emotional.

"People have been following government guidelines and the support we've had from the police, key workers and NHS staff, as well as carers who have gone above and beyond has been fantastic."

Locked down with her two sons, councillor Hurst-Knight added that the town council has been adapting well to the inevitable changes inflicted upon it due to the Covid-19 crisis.

She said: "I've got to praise the staff of the town council and the direct labour force. They've been put onto a shift pattern to make sure things are still ticking over and they've done a brilliant job.

"It's very hard to run a town from home but the system is working well. We've given our town clerk delegated powers on some things and the emergency committee has worked really well – you do miss the form of meetings but you've just got to carry on.

"For me personally, I've tried to do as much as I can community wise without going out too much. I've helped deliver leaflets for businesses that are still open and helped pick up prescriptions and laundry for people, whatever I can really, and I think all councillors are doing the same."

Although Bridgnorth usually holds two ceremonial events to welcome an incoming mayor and deputy mayor, discussions are being had to reduce this to one event, which other councils in Shropshire have adopted, to be decided when further government advice is given.

Councillor Hurst-Knight added: "We made a decision very early on to postpone the mayor-making ceremony. We've discussed not having two events and just having one instead.

"It would be one civic service, but just much later on than usual. Ludlow Town Council and other authorities do this – you become the mayor in an annual meeting and the ceremonial stuff would be done later, so it wouldn't be much different to the way many other councils do it."