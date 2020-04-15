Menu

Coronavirus assessment centre opens in Telford

By Dominic Robertson | Telford | Coronavirus | Published:

A coronavirus assessment centre has opened at Telford's International Centre.

It is the second drive-through assessment centre to have been set up by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups following the opening of one at Shrewsbury Town Football Club last week.

The new assessment centre is strictly for use by patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin who have been referred by their GP and have pre-booked appointments.

Set up in the Telford International Centre car park, the assessment centre will be open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 6pm, including bank holidays.

The centre will not be carrying out any tests for coronavirus. A team of healthcare professionals will assess patients referred by GPs who are suspected of having the virus and require medical attention. Patients will be seen either within their vehicles or in temporary clinical rooms that have been set up on-site.

