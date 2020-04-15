Bridgnorth firm in fundraising appeal as it makes visors for NHS staff

AV Birch, located in Bridgnorth, has launched a fundraising appeal to finance the project.

The firm, based at Aldenham Business Park, has already donated 1,000 of its own visors to health workers.

The kind-hearted gesture comes as NHS staff on the frontline are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment.

The company is aiming to manufacture thousands of the face guards to help in the current crisis.

The fundraising appeal will help towards visor production costs. AV Birch has sourced a design and raw materials for visors.

A fundraising target of £5,000 has been set. So far, at least £3,740 has been raised.

On Easter Sunday, the first batch of visors were manufactured.

Yesterday, they were delivered to frontline health workers by company staff and volunteers.

Company bosses have pleaded with the Shropshire general public to help continue funding the campaign.

'Challenging'

And the firm has encouraged any health organisations in desperate need of PPE equipment to get in touch.

Work director Graham Clark said: "These are challenging times and as a company we wanted to do something to help those most at risk in the frontline.

"We are working hard to produce these visors and the initial response to our appeal has been amazing.

"We are aiming to manufacture thousands. Just imagine how many people we can help if we reach our target of £5,000.

"We are also asking any organisation in need of this important PPE to get in touch."

To make a donation to the fundraising appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/facemask

Anyone wishing to receive the visors are asked to call 01746714418 or email rossp@avbirch.co.uk.