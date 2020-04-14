WATCH: Shropshire music teachers' amazing isolation version of Elbow hit

More than 11,000 have people viewed the version of Elbow's One Day Like This, performed by 70 teachers from across the globe.

It was the idea of the head of music at The Priory School, Shrewsbury, formerly of Charlton School, Wellington, Joe Austin.

Such has been its success he now wants to do something similar with students and colleagues – and hopes others will do the same.

Music teachers from all over the UK and from as far afield as Vietnam and Thailand were quick to get involved when Mr Austin mooted the idea.

They sent him their parts in the piece of music whether strings, wind, brass or percussion, from flutes to a euphonium, tambourine to harp.

Singers also sent in their sections of the vocal arrangement created by Belvidere School's Lorna Parkhouse.

Mr Austin, 25, from Ellesmere, who played drums and glockenspiel for the production, then stitched the 70 parts together to form the video.

Advertising

Joe Austin and trumpeter on the video music teacher, Fraser Anderton

Other Shropshire teachers who feature include his former music teacher at Lakelands School, Stu Nicholls, Michael Jenkins from Moreton Hall and peripatetic teachers, Andrew Womble and Emma Hope. Greg Jenkins from Newtown High School also features.

Within the first 10 hours the video had been viewed 7,000 times.

Having studied music production at Leeds College Mr Austin said that he dreamt up the idea having seen one or two other similar videos on a smaller scale.

Advertising

"I posted in a social media group for music teachers asking if anyone would like to be involved in one , and there was an instant high demand.

"Now I know it is possible, the plan is to get my students and colleagues involved in another piece of music – to help with wellbeing during lockdown.

"I hope other music teachers will be doing the same."