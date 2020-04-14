Lockdown a 'very difficult balance' according to MP

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, who is currently recovering at home from what he described as a “nasty” but “mild” case of coronavirus, said he is in favour of the lockdown continuing in the short term.

But he has warned that the government needs to weigh up the potential economic damage caused by the measures, and the impact they can have on people’s mental health and physical wellbeing in the long term.

The comments come as Foreign Secrtary Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson, told the country it was too early to relax social distancing measures.

Mr Paterson said: “It is a very difficult balance here because the whole point is not to get our health service swamped.

“It is a very difficult decision to be made, first from a health point of view so that there is capacity in the health service to handle other dangerous conditions such as cancer and stroke patients.

“But secondly there is the balance with the economy. There will be a very dire impact on people’s mental wellbeing and welfare from the damage to the economy.

“I think the public are being overwhelmingly very well disciplined in behaviour at the moment but everyone will be watching this.

“The concern is if we take our foot off the brake too early that work will be undone.”

Advertising

He added: “There is a very tricky balance here. It is just really important to keep people disciplined for the time being, but there has to be a point where you do lift it off because the economic damage has a real impact – you won’t have funds for the health service if it continues and it has a significant effect on people’s health and wellbeing.”

Telford MP Lucy Allan said that measures could only be lifted once there has been a fall in infection rates.

She also said that the country is unlikely to return to normal for "some time".

She said: "The Government will be reviewing the evidence to see whether social distancing measures that are currently in place are working as intended. There needs to be a fall in infection rates before any relaxation of current measures takes place and we are clearly not there yet.

Advertising

"Any loosening of lockdown will need to be very gradual and will take place over a period of time. What seems clear is that there is unlikely to be a ‘return to normal’ for some time to come.

"Lockdown measures are having a huge impact on people’s livelihoods and on their long term health. I know that the Treasury team and the Chancellor are doing everything possible to help provide financial support to workers, businesses, and the self-employed. There is more work to do to make sure these financial support schemes are getting cash to those who need it and it is clear that these schemes will need to operate for a considerable period."

Mr Paterson said that people need to continue to follow the guidance and added that the severity of the virus had been shown in the case of the Prime Minister, who spent days being treated in intensive care.

He said: “We have had a real graphic example in the case of Boris Johnson, someone in their mid-50s, had a very unpleasant near escape. The Sunday papers were saying it was 50/50 at some point.

“Having had it in a much milder form, not being in hospital, I would say it is a very, very unpleasant and I would urge everyone to follow the government guidance.”