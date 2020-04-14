Eleven-year-old dyes hair 'NHS blue' to fundraise for food banks

Eleven-year-old Dhillon Mahey, from Tettenhall, thought up the idea after growing upset over how people were struggling.

The youngster, who normally has black hair, is aiming to raise around £500 each for the two chosen charities – the Black Country Food Bank and a Trussells Trust food bank in Newport.

Dhillon chose the two because he lives in the Black Country and studies at The Haberdashers Adams Grammar School in Newport.

His father, Mr Mahey, said: "With everything going on and with all the news, he was upset and sad that people were finding it difficult to buy essential items.

"So he said 'why don't I raise money by dyeing my hair blue?' because of all the news about the NHS and how important they are.

"He's done so well and we're really proud of him – he's never ever done something like this before.

"We were quite shocked when he said he was doing it – I panicked at first, but he ran it by his headteacher.

"Everyone has got behind him and we were all pleasantly surprised by the colour, it wasn't as shocking as we thought.

"We thought it would be like Sonic the Hedgehog – but it's quite a nice colour."

Dhillon, who has so far raised £620, said on his JustGiving page: "I am worried about the effect Covid-19 is having on us all. I

" have seen on the news that many people are struggling with work meaning that they may not be able to now buy food for their families and that is something I want to personally help with.

"All the money that I raise can then be used by the local food banks for all the local people near my school and Wolverhampton."

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dillonmahey