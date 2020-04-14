Coronavirus: Two-year-old lights up tree with rainbow decoration

And one idea that arose from trying to keep a toddler entertained has now caught the eye of a whole village near Market Drayton.

Samantha Griffiths and her two-year-old son Bobby Moore have decorated a tree near the entrance to Cheswardine with colourful tie-dye drapes hanging from each branch.

The pair have been busy getting creative and Samantha said they plan on updating the tree's colours with corresponding events taking place throughout the lockdown period.

The 22-year-old care worker said: "I was in the garden one day with Bobby, who's getting really bored as he's not in nursery, and we decided to do some tie-dye.

Samantha Griffiths and her son, Bobby Moore, two, have decorated a tree opposite their home with rainbow colours to bring joy to their local community

"I cut up a bed sheet and we dipped the material in dye all the colours of the rainbow, but I didn't want to just throw them away so we thought of what we could do.

"There's a big tree across the road from us which people can see as they come into the village and we thought it would be great to tie them onto branches – when the wind blows it looks amazing."

Samantha, who works for Willow Home Care, plans to keep Bobby busy and update the colours on the tree to red, white and blue for VE Day on May 8.

Advertising

She added: "We're changing the colours to support VE Day so people can look out and feel they're part of a community and that we can still do things together even though we're stuck inside away from each other.

Samantha Griffiths and her son, Bobby Moore, two, have decorated a tree opposite their home with rainbow colours to bring joy to their local community

"This whole period has been a bit of a weird one – I'm a health care assistant so I've been working more hours and my partner has been going to work as well. We're a little on the frontline of it and it's been manic trying to balance keeping Bobby busy and going to work but we still managed to do Easter and I think the whole village managed too.

"Outside the front of all the houses in the village there have been Easter displays and free eggs for kids.

"If anything, I think this year people have come together more and made more of an effort than ever before.

"People have been appreciating the little things and sometimes that means so much more than great big events or gestures."