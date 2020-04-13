Ex-Shropshire student’s international coronavirus campaign

Ian Soh, 19, who is currently studying medicine at St George’s, University of London, has written to Acton Burnell-based Concord College about the purpose of the campaign which is a message from young people to young people.

It encourages people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

Ian, who is Malaysian but lives just across the border from Singapore in Johor Bahru, has initiated the international covid-19 campaign, #moreviralthanthevirus, a youth movement by medical students.

He spent two years from 2017-2019 at Concord College in the sixth form and has also involved another five Concord College alumni in his campaign.

He said in an email to the college: “Having been blessed to be able to study in an international gold-standard teaching environment at Concord, some of our Concord leavers have helped to stand together in light of the pandemic crisis.

“We believe our message is timely and relevant, observing the worrying attitudes of many youths and young adults around the world regarding the covid-19 situation.

“Also, recent news has stated that this is the age bracket that forms the largest group of cases in Singapore.

“As we are just medical students, we can’t treat any covid-19. We believe that we have a responsibility to educate the public on the key messages from the World Health Organization and correct misinformation.”

Advertising

Medical students from across the world have also appeared in a YouTube video to promote the campaign.

Watch the video:

#STAYHOMEMOVEMENT - 100 COUNTRIES | MOREVIRALTHANTHEVIRUS

Ian says he hopes the college can help to widen the campaign which has already been publicised in France, Mexico, South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Argentina.

Anyone interested to find out more can visit moreviralthanthevirus.com