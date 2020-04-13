Seven more coronavirus deaths sees Shropshire toll rise to 50

NHS England figures released this afternoon, show that seven more people have died in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH).

Six of these patients died on Saturday and one died on Sunday.

In total 48 patients have died at either Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Princess Royal Hospital Telford – both managed by SaTH.

A further two have also died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

Nationally there have been a further 667 people to die in England, nine in Scotland, and 15 in Wales.

A total of 11,220 people have now died in UK hospitals, 10,261 in England, 384 in Wales, and 575 in Scotland.

The figures released each day refer to the number of coronavirus-related deaths confirmed in the previous 24 hours - not the number of people who died in the last 24 hours - and always include patients who died some time earlier but who were yet to be added to statistics due to testing or informing relatives.

The figures only include people to have died in hospital and tested positive for the virus.

Those who have died in the community or care homes are not included and so the total death toll is likely to be far higher.

Of the most recent 667 patients to die in England 40 had no known underlying health condition, the youngest of which was aged 37.