Coronavirus: Three more patients die at Shropshire hospitals - taking death toll to 43

NHS England has confirmed that a further three patients have died at Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust.

It takes the total to have died at the trust, and to have tested positive for Covid-19, to 41 – with four more deaths since Friday.

Two patients have also died at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry, with one announced on Saturday.

It means total of 43 people have now died in the county's hospitals with the virus.

The UK total of people to have died in hospitals has now passed 10,000 and has reached 10,529.

NHS England announced another 657 people had died and Public Health Wales confirmed another 18 people had died.

NHS England said that 42 of the 657 patients had no known underlying health condition – the youngest of which was 30.

Public Health Wales confirmed 75 positive tests for patients in Powys, however the organisation has said that its figures do not include Powys patients tested in England, so the figure could be considerably higher.