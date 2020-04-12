Public say no to idea of reopening park

Oswestry Town Council had addressed the situation regarding the "unpopular" closure of Cae Glas Park in the town on Facebook, saying that no decision had been made over re-opening, but if it was then it would be under several restrictions.

However, in response to the post numerous comments called on the council to keep the closure in place.

Writing on Facebook yesterday the council said: "Many comments have been made regarding Cae Glas Park today. The Town Council has not issued a statement on the matter but recognises the public interest that has been generated.

"We have taken our responsibilities seriously throughout the pandemic and that includes the unpopular decision to close the park.

"Like all decisions this has been under review and continues to be so on a daily basis. If the park is reopened, it will be for a limited time, with restricted access, for exercise only and monitored. The feedback received is helpful."

In response scores of resident said the issue of re-opening should not be considered for some time.

Tracy Jones said: "As much as it saddens me to say, I say keep it shut at least until we are over the peak and coming down the other side."

Sarah Jane Barnett added: "Keep it closed, there are places to walk to get out for your hour's exercise, we don't need to sit in a park for this and that's what will happen... we've seen people's disregard for the lockdown rules already and this will just give more opportunity... there have been deaths in the area, don't let's put more pressure on our already stretched NHS."

Sven Evans said: "Please please please listen to the people of Oswestry. It will divert the police away from far more important issues and potentially result in avoidable admissions to hospital and deaths.

"It's way too early to consider allowing the public access. Please please listen to us all."

Gemma Mitchell added: "Keep it closed. Totally irresponsible to open it. I am amazed it is an option. We practically live in the countryside , beautiful greenery all around Oswestry (granted some without gardens may have to walk further than five minutes...) and we don’t exactly have an abundance of high rise flats.

"Sooner the council issues a formal statement the better.

"On a more positive note, how fab seeing the people of Oswestry coming together in mass agreement on this – common sense will hopefully prevail."

There were some comments in support of reopening with one suggesting a one-way system to allow for social distancing.

Tina Chadwick said: "The park should be open for people to exercise. It’s big enough to allow for social distancing. Perhaps allow one way traffic so all go in the same direction at a distance.

In Shrewsbury The Quarry remains open but last week Shrewsbury Town Council took action to prevent people from using benches there to cut down on the risk of spreading Covid-19.