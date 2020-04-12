Telford councillor's head shave raises more than £400 for NHS

Councillor Thomas Janke who represents Newport South and East on Telford & Wrekin Council, decided to shave his head as a way of raising funds for the NHS.

So far the donations mean that more than £400 will be going to NHS Charities together.

Councillor Janke offered his thanks to everyone who has donated and praised the efforts of NHS workers.

He said: "I would just like to proclaim my sincere gratitude to everyone who has donated to ‘NHS Charities Together’ so far.

"We’ve managed to raise over £400 to date which is incredible!

"It’s been great to give something back to our phenomenal NHS workers which I hope goes some way to improve their situation whilst they tackle this Covid-19 pandemic.

"My very best wishes go out to every single one of them.”

Anyone who wishes to donate to the effort can do so via the ‘donate’ button on the pinned post on Cllr Thomas Janke’s Facebook page.