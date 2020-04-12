1000 eggs given to hospital workers

This morning volunteers from The Community Food Project, based in Tan Bank, Wellington, visited Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, and gifted the eggs to frontline NHS staff working on site.

The eggs were collected over 10 days in batches of 50.

The Community Food Project has offered thanks to Aldi Supermarkets and Furrows for their support with the project.

The group, run entirely by volunteers, has been helping to provide food for the homeless throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Karen, project manager at the Community Food Project, said: "Since the announcement of the closure of restaurants The Community Food Project has collected surplus food from the town's McDonald's and KFC restaurants following the Covid-19 crisis.

"Food from the closed restaurants has been distributed to a number of organisations who are working with the homeless and vulnerable members of the local community. Food was also given to a local care provider for children and a housing scheme, providing supervised accommodation for adults and young people, who were previously identified as homeless and in need of accommodation."

Ken Francis, butchers of Market Street, Wellington assisted with distributing some of surplus food to the community, they also handed made fresh beef burgers free of charge.

The scheme is run entirely by volunteers and has no paid staff or directors. Food is collected seven days a week from restaurants and retailers then immediately distributed to organisations which in turn distribute to those who are homeless, vulnerable or in need of support due to a life crisis.

Karen added: "We are currently appealing for large, commercial chest freezers which can be used to freeze and store food ahead of distribution. Any stores or landlords wishing to donate or sponsor the purchase of a freezer please email: communityfoodproject@mail.com."

The group is also urging people to requiring support during the coronavirus crisis to call their dedicated crisis line on 074848 90022.

It can provide a number of services including – arranging deliveries, picking up shopping and medication, a friendly phone call, posting mail, urgent supplies, help topping up electricity or gas key.