Coronavirus: Shrewsbury MP welcomes clearer plan to ensure speedy PPE deliveries

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock today unveiled a three-pronged plan to provide clear guidance on who needs the equipment to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is to provide clarity for doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers and social care staff to ensure those who need it get it at the right time.

Responding to the announcement Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski tweeted: "After extensive discussions with NHS leaders in the county, Shropshire MPs wrote to Department of Health last week urging rapid action to step up PPE availability.

"This plan provides some welcome clarity."

The MPs had requested that action be taken to ensure simple processes were put in place and delivered quickly.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I will stop at nothing to protect those on the frontline who are fighting this virus.

"Our heroic health and care staff are working around the clock and my absolute priority is to support them. Our new online ordering tool for PPE is supported by a 24/7national supply and logistics network.

"There is a herculean effort behind the scenes, supported by the military, to get the right kit to our frontline heroes. These new supply chains, matched with a call to arms for more businesses and organisations to join this national effort, will help save lives."

A new national supply and logistics network has been set up from scratch within a matter of weeks to manage supply and demand across the UK and to make sure appropriate gear is supplied to those who need it.

In England a new website which has been developed with the help of the military, is being rolled out in the coming weeks to improve distribution and will enable primary, social and community care providers to order critical items.

In addition a new PPE hub is being set up to provide easy access to all the government’s guidance on PPE to provide 'a one-stop shop' health staff can visit to understand what equipment they need.

This is in addition to a 24-hour helpline that already allows providers to request emergency drops of PPE to meet immediate need.

Critical PPE guidance has also been published for cleaners, funeral directors and first responders.

Meanwhile a round-the-clock military operation is already underway to deal with the unprecedented, global demand for PPE as a result of this pandemic.

Businesses to offer PPE items for use by the NHS and public organisations include Kingfisher Group, Apple, Huawei and BP. While others such as Burberry, Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Ineos and Diageo have started work to produce equipment including gowns, visors and hand hygiene products.