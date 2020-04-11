Coronavirus: Further two people die at Shropshire hospitals - bringing the total in county to 40

The latest NHS figures reveal that one patient was in the care of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SATH), which manages both Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals.

It brings the total number to have died with the virus at the trust to 38.

One patient in the care of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) near Oswestry has also died, bringing the number to two at the spinal injuries centre.

See also:

A statement from SATH today said: "Sadly we can confirm that 38 patients being cared for at our hospitals, and who had tested positive for COVID-19, have died. One of these has been announced today.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those patients at this very difficult and distressing time."

In its statement RJAH, in Gobowen, said: "Sadly we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died during the current pandemic.

Advertising

"This includes one who has been announced today. Their family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time."

NHS England said a further 823 people, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 8,937.

The deaths were of patients, aged between 11 and 102-years-old. Of the 823 patients, 33 were aged between 29 and 94-years-old and had no known underlying health conditions.

Public Health Wales says a further 36 Covid-19 deaths have been reported. It brings the number of deaths in the country to 351.

Advertising

PA Graphics

The Wales incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response Dr Chris Williams said: “340 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 4,930, although the true number of cases is likely to be higher.

“36 further deaths have been reported to us of people who had tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19), taking the number of deaths in Wales to 351.

"We offer our condolences to families and friends affected."

In Scotland a further 47 deaths have been reported. It brings the country's total to 542.

The death toll in the UK has increased from 8,114 to 8,937.

It comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced ramped-up measures to ensure NHS and care sector staff get enough personal protective equipment quickly - a move which has been welcomed by Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski.

A total of 19 NHS workers have died due to coronavirus, the Health Secretary has said.

PA Graphics

But the number could already be higher, with tributes paid to more than 20 NHS workers who have died after contracting coronavirus or going into isolation with symptoms.

Mr Hancock said he was particularly struck by the high proportion of people from minority ethnic backgrounds in the NHS who had died.

Meanwhile, Labour has called for an inquiry into why a “disproportionate” number of people who have died from coronavirus come from ethnic minority communities.

Shadow equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova said the disproportionate number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) doctors who had died was “deeply disturbing”.

The disproportionate number of BAME doctors who have died from Coronavirus is deeply disturbing.



The Government must urgently investigate why BAME communities are more vulnerable to the virus. https://t.co/ZPsIbYx5pg — Marsha de Cordova MP (@MarshadeCordova) April 11, 2020

In other news, firefighters will start testing face masks for NHS workers and deliver medical supplies as they take on additional roles during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new agreement will see fire service staff transport personal protective equipment (PPE) and test masks for frontline health workers to ensure they fit properly before use.

Firefighters have already agreed to drive ambulances, deliver essential items such as food to vulnerable people and retrieve dead bodies in addition to their core roles.