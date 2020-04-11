Harry and Elsie organise duck race in aid of Shropshire hospice

Harry Hanmer, 10, and his five-year-old sister Elsie are being helped by their big brother Ollie, mum Sally and dad Jim to video the races and post them online.

They will take place on Easter Monday.

The family, who live in Ford, near Shrewsbury, have also set up a Just Giving page so people can play a part and sponsor ducks online, while supporting the local charity.

So far they have raised almost £500.

Harry says: “We are stuck at home at the moment and our mum is home schooling us.

"When we heard that lots of charities were having a hard time, mum and dad gave us a budget of £30 and challenged us to raise some money for our favourite charity.

“We had been making boats to float in the brook at the bottom of our garden and suddenly came up with the idea of having a duck race.

"We are going to video the races and share them online because nobody will be able to come along and watch at the moment.”

Vanessa Thomas, from Hope House, said staff at the hospice were overwhelmed when they saw what Harry and Elsie were planning.

“With fundraising events cancelled across the country we, like all other charities, are seeing a huge drop in donations," she said.

When Harry and Elsie told us about their duck race we thought it was ingenious.

"Their fundraising will make a big difference to us in these challenging times.”

Ducks can be bought online at justgiving.com/fundraising/eastereggstravaganzaduckrace