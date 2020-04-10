Shropshire hospital bosses welcome write-off of £82.5 million of debt

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, has had its historic debt totalling £82.5 million written off.

The Government took the decision to write-off more than £13 billion of debt to help the NHS tackle the coronavirus pandemic and become more financially sustainable once this crisis has passed.

James Drury, interim finance director at SaTH, said: “The writing off of historic debt is very welcome news, especially now when our staff are working so hard to care for patients during the biggest challenge the NHS has ever faced.

"We will consider the detail of this announcement carefully to understand what it means for our trust.”

The move has also been welcomed by MPs in the county.