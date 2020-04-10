GPs to stay open on Good Friday and Easter Monday despite pandemic

In support of this, pharmacies will also open between 2pm and 5pm on these days, with some pharmacies planning to open for longer.

Residents are advised to check GP practice and pharmacy websites for specific opening times, as these may vary.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people are asked not to attend their GP practice unless they have a pre-booked appointment.

However, people are also advised that despite the outbreak, those that need to contact their GP should still do so.

If anyone needs an appointment they can contact their practice. There is also help and advice available from https://111.nhs.uk/, or by calling 111 free from any landline or mobile.

Dr Julian Povey, chair of Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “It will be crucial that people stay at home rather than venturing out this Bank Holiday. It will save lives and protect the NHS.

“Although you might be tempted to go out, especially if the weather is good, it is extremely important that you remain at home and slow the spread of the virus.

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG said: “We are currently working through a very difficult time for the NHS, so I want to appeal to everyone to support the Government’s messages of staying at home and respecting social distancing at all times.

“Please also be aware that it is very important to take care when doing any DIY projects around the home in order to avoid a trip to A&E.

“I would like to give a special thanks to all our NHS colleagues, particularly those in Primary Care, who will be working over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend to help keep these essential services going.”