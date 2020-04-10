Coronavirus: Video reminds youngsters about the importance of washing hands

The video shows a girl having ‘germs’ drawn on her hands one morning with a felt-tip pen, with the challenge of making sure that all the germs have been washed off before she goes to bed that night.

It shows her washing her hands throughout the day, including after playing in the garden, before eating, after going to the toilet, and after playing with her pet tortoise.

The aim of the video, which lasts a minute and a half, is to convey why, when and how to wash hands in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Watch the video below:

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “In recent weeks there have been lots of reminders from the NHS, Public Health England and the government about the importance of washing hands to help stop the spread of coronavirus, and our schools, nurseries and parents have all been doing a brilliant job in getting this message across to children and toddlers.

“We’ve put this video together now to help support the efforts of all those who help to look after our children, but also to remind children – in a fun and engaging way – about why, when and how they should be washing their hands. We hope this will help to reinforce the message that good hand washing is really important now, and in the weeks ahead.”