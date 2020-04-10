Primary school pupils near Ironbridge send messages of support to Telford hospital

The designs were sent in to teachers at Buildwas Academy before being printed out, put together and sent to the manager of the respiratory ward at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), which is on the front line battling the spread of coronavirus.

The idea came from the school's key stage one teacher, Daniel Glaze, who said the school on Buildwas Road was keen to say thanks to those risking their lives to help others.

He added that students were receiving daily online activities to keep them busy throughout the lockdown period.

Sarah Sivill, the respiratory ward manager at PRH, distributed the cards to teams at the hospital.

She said: "I really don't think the staff and children from Buildwas Academy fully realise what their kind messages actually mean to us all.

"When we receive support like this it makes my team and I strong and keeps us focused.

"What the staff and children have done at Buildwas Academy is amazing and we thank them all from the bottom of our hearts."

Mr Glaze added: "Buildwas Academy is a small school with a big heart.

"My colleagues and I have been supporting our children by setting daily online learning activities for them to complete at home but in addition to this we asked the children to send something in from home electronically that could be used in our school's thank you card to show our appreciation to the wonderful NHS staff who are risking themselves during this challenging time and to show them our school's support."