Coronavirus: Benches taped off in Shrewsbury's Quarry park

Shrewsbury Town Council has taken the decision to stop people using benches in The Quarry to cut down on the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Many beauty spots and parks have been either closed of had car parks sealed off during the crisis, but the Quarry has stayed open.

However, tape has now been put over benches in the town centre park, with the move aimed at cutting down the potential spread of the virus.

West Mercia Police highlighted the signs placed on benches on one of the force's Twitter accounts.

The LPPT North account said: "Shrewsbury Town Council have placed signs in The Quarry confirming all benches are not to be used for all our health & safety during Covid-19. Please adhere to this as you have idea who has used it before."