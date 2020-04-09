Shropshire MPs hail decision to write-off NHS debt

The Government says the change will mean hospitals will get all the necessary funding to carry out their emergency response during the coronavirus pandemic.

South Shropshire MP and former health minister Philip Dunne says it will help relieve pressure on Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Mr Dunne said: “By releasing NHS Trusts from this historic debt, the Government has given trusts freedom to focus on providing the best care to face this global pandemic, plan for the future, and invest in vital services.

“I regularly have conversations with the Health Secretary about financial pressures facing our NHS services in Shropshire.

"I’m very pleased the Health Secretary has listened and delivered for SaTH and patients and staff in south Shropshire.

“The NHS is at the frontline of our efforts against coronavirus, and as we are seeing here, the Government remains committed to providing the NHS with whatever it needs to tackle the virus, and the changes to the funding model will give the NHS immediate financial certainty to plan and deliver their emergency response.”

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has also welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This is very good news locally and I hope it will ensure the NHS is now able to deliver health services without looking over its shoulder at creditors, but at the same time always seeking to get the best value for money in order to maximise continued first class healthcare for the whole of Shropshire."