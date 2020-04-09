Shrewsbury girl, 8, creates video featuring famous faces to spread message of love to NHS staff

Phoebe Morgan-Mialkowski created the video as part of a project, while being ‘home schooled’ by her mum, Julia Morgan.

The video features people holding their hands in the shape of a heart, to spread a message of love to the NHS and “to make people smile again”.

See the video here: www.facebook.com/ShrewsburyandTelfordNHS/videos/824055894780080

It is accompanied by the song ‘What the World Needs Now is Love’, by Burt Bacharach and Hal David.

Among those who sent images were Strictly Come Dancing stars Flavia Cacace and Robin Windsor, as well as professional ballroom dancer James Goodman and BBC Radio Shropshire presenters Clare Ashford, Jim Hawkins and Colin Young.

Julia said: “When faced with the challenge of home schooling my daughter I have to be honest, I was a little overwhelmed.

"I asked Phoebe what she would like to do and she said that she would like to work on a project that would make people smile.

“The video is the result of that project. We wanted to send the video directly to the staff at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital.

"It is meant for them and the key workers around the county.

“Both Phoebe and I would like to thank everyone at the NHS and this video is our thank you. We just hope it makes everyone smile and know how grateful we all are.”

In her letter asking for contributions to the video, Phoebe wrote: “My name is Phoebe Morgan-Mialkowski and I am eight-years-old.

“I live in Shrewsbury near to the hospital.

"Some of the nurses and doctors walk around where I live on their lunch breaks and I have noticed that they are stressed and sad.

"I have also noticed that the customers in the shops are a little angry too.

"So, my mum and I would like to make people smile again.

“Because I cannot go to my school, my mum and I have decided to work on a community project and thought of a way to make Shrewsbury stand happy again despite the coronavirus affecting all our lives.

"My mum is going to teach me how to create a video of the photos, to then send to people to make them smile.”