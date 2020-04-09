Message from the Welsh: ‘We do not want you’

It comes as Wales confirmed it will keep its in lockdown in place past the Easter weekend, removing any chance of holiday and day trip destinations opening for business.

Welsh housing minister Julie James warned that the public’s actions over the Easter break would “shape Wales for years to come”.

Pics near Lake Vyrnwy, Wales

She said issues with people flouting the lockdown had been recorded by all four police forces in Wales, noting reports of people coming into areas covered by North Wales Police and Dyfed-Powys Police to visit holiday homes, which she said had “caused some local tension”.

Ms James confirmed the lockdown measures currently in place would extend beyond the Easter holiday period in order to tackle the crisis.