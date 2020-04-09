Coronavirus: Further two deaths confirmed at Shropshire hospitals

The announcement from NHS England means that 36 people have now died with the virus at either Princess Royal Hospital Telford or Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, with another patient dying at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic hospital near Oswestry.

The latest figures mean that a total of 7,981 people have died with the virus in hospitals in the UK since the outbreak began.

NHS England said that a further 765 people had died since yesterday's figures, with 43 of the patients, the youngest of which was 33, having no known underlying health condition. A total of 7,248 have now died in England.

In Wales a further 41 people have died, taking the total in the country to 286, while the Public Health Scotland says 447 people hace died with the virus in its hospitals.

There have also now been 62 positive tests for the virus in Powys, with the figure continuing to rise.