Factory donates masks to health service

Kronospan, based at Chirk, has given the protective equipment to the Wrexham Maelor Hospital, Chirk Community Hospital and Chirk Court Residential Home.

The masks offer a high level of protection and are the FFP2 and FFP3 standard which are used by the NHS to protect against viruses.

Cath Humes, the fundraising support manager for Wrexham Maelor thanked Kronospan saying: “It is hugely impressive to hear that Kronospan have pulled out all the stops to offer this generous donation to help with the current crisis, and we are extremely thankful.

"Our frontline NHS staff are working tirelessly right now. This kind of vital help will be such a huge support.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your consideration, kindness and generosity. It means so much to the NHS teams who are working day and night amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and we would like to extend our wishes to Kronospan staff and their families to stay safe during this time.”

Kronospan Chairman Mike McKenna said: “We are very keen to support the brave frontline NHS staff who are working tirelessly to save lives. The masks we have offer very good protection and we are trying to help our local community in this national emergency. We have been able to help the NHS with our products too and will do everything possible to facilitate their requests.”