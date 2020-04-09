Ashley biking to collect prescriptions for those in need in his community

Ashley Owen, from Abermule, has spent the past three weeks riding around his village and neighbouring Montgomery, as well as driving to Welshpool and Newtown, collecting and delivering prescriptions to those who aren't able to get them themselves.

The 43-year-old father of two said he had time on his hands after being furloughed from his job at Lowfield Timber Frames, and wanted to do his bit.

"I have got time on my hands and I wanted to do something for others," he said.

"I'm in my third week of delivering now. I get an email from Leon at the community centre who has all calls forwarded to him, so I know where I'm going. Leon emails me at 3pm everyday with delivery points.

"I live in Abermule and pick up from Welshpool, Montgomery and Newtown surgeries. I bike to Montgomery and drive to the other two places. I change between driving and walking – it took me two hours last night, I had 11 drops to do."

Ashley was one of the first people to select bikes for his family from Montgomery Energy Group’s free bike recycling scheme.

He recently returned his well-used bike, tried out a few fully restored models and upgraded to a new bike for this very special reason.

Many of Ashley's recipients are elderly or vulnerable and have been self-isolating for several weeks, so this reliable service is vital.

He said: "I generally try to do it on bike or by foot to keep me healthy, and of course following guidelines – I take hand sanitiser out with me.

"I ring the doorbell then stand two metres away so they can open the door. Some older people want to chat, so I try to crack a few jokes and hopefully lighten their day a bit.

"I live right in the middle of the village so it is a case of why not. It seems the decent thing to do when you have got time on your hands. I'm not a nurse or a doctor or a firefighter, but we should all do our bit."

Ashley, who insists he is no cyclist, said it was a good way to keep fit and have a focus during this uncertain times.

He added: "This has taught us all to appreciate who and what is around us."

Brett Kibble, who runs Montgomery Energy Group's free bike scheme, up-cycles the bikes himself and said there is still a safe way for people to come and try out the bikes if they need them.

He can be contacted on 01686 669730.