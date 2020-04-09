Applause for #ClapforKeyWorkers in show of support amid coronavirus lockdown

It has quickly become the weekly event which unites the country and encourages people to Clap for Key Workers.

And tonight at 8pm applause will ring out as people stand in unison at their doorsteps, balconies and open windows.

Last week saw people also performing DJ sets, playing musical instruments and singing to honour the workers

We'd love to see your videos. DM us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or email them to webdesk@expressandstar.co.uk or digital@shropshirestar.co.uk

WATCH: NHS staff join in the applause last week