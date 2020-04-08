Telford council looking for 50 new casual carers during coronavirus pandemic

Telford & Wrekin Council has seen an increase in the number of people needing additional care at home during the current crisis – and is now recruiting.

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for Health and Social Care, said: “There is no doubt that our carers have proven they are real heroes during this pandemic.

"Now we are recruiting an extra 50 casual carers.”

Full details of council operations during the pandemic are at telford.gov.uk/info/20692/coronavirus_covid-19

More Covid-19 coverage: