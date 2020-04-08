Six more people die with coronavirus at Shropshire hospitals

The latest figures from NHS England have confirmed a further six people died while in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which manages both Royal Shrewsbury and Princess Royal Hospitals.

It brings the total to have died with the virus at the trust to 34.

A statement from the trust today said: "Sadly we can confirm that 34 patients being cared for at our hospitals, and who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died. Six of those have been announced today.

See also:

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families and friends of those patients at this very difficult and distressing time."

So far 36 people are known to have died in Shropshire with coronavirus, one at a residential complex and another at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

NHS England said a further 828 people, who tested positive for Covid-19 have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 6,483.

Advertising

Patients were aged between 22 and 103, with 46 of them having no known underlying health condition.

Public Health Wales says a further 33 people with Covid-19 have died.

It brings the total number of deaths in the country up to 245.

Advertising

The death toll in the UK has increased by 936 to 7,095.

It comes as Downing Street has said it will review lockdown measures around the three-week mark on Monday, as warnings mounted that it will be too early to ease the restrictions to combat Covid-19.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan echoed ministers in saying the capital is “nowhere near” being able to ease measures, as the World Health Organisation warned leaders to be “very careful”.

Boris Johnson, who remains in a stable condition in intensive care, had committed to review if the measures could be eased on Monday, three weeks after he imposed the conditions.

But there had been confusion after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the PM, refused to directly answer questions on when it would take place.

Dominic Raab

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman clarified on Wednesday that the review would take place “on or around” the three-week mark as he urged the public to “stick with it” at the “critical time”.

Meanwhile, security agencies in the UK and US have warned that increasing numbers of cybercriminals are exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to target people.

They have warned that email scams exploiting fear around the spread of the virus and false offers of face masks and thermometers are becoming more common.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) at the US Department of Homeland Security have urged people and businesses to remain vigilant.