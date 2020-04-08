Shropshire's second coronavirus assessment centre to open at Telford International Centre next week

Shropshire's first drive-through centre opened in the car park of Shrewsbury Town Football Club on Tuesday.

They have been developed by Shropshire's and Telford and Wrekin's clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

A firm opening date for the new assessment centre is to be confirmed, but health bosses say it is expected to happen some time next week.

The centre is a temporary primary care facility for coronavirus positive or potential patients to receive primary care services so they can avoid going to go to their own practices and reduce the potential for further infection.

It is for pre-booked appointments only and people can be referred to the centre after speaking to their own local GP practice.

There will be no testing at the facility.

Nicky Wilde, CCG director of primary care, said “It was always the plan to roll out the assessment centre and now we have launched the first one, we have a successful model to use.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes to get such a major project off the ground but there has been a great team effort and we are looking at the centre going live next week.

“It will follow the same model as the one at Shrewsbury Town Football Club and, just like that one, it will accept patients who have a pre-booked appointment from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.”

Health bosses say further details will be available shortly.