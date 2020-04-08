Protective equipment appeal to businesses from Telford council and health provider

The joint letter has been issued by Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, and David Evans, accountable officer for Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, outlining the appeal.

They say businesses and organisations such as schools have already donated personal protective equipment (PPE), but warn more is needed.

The letter requests a number of items such as plastic aprons, face masks, full body suits, goggles and liquid soap among other equipment.

Access to PPE has been an ongoing problem for staff at hospitals, care workers, hospices, and other organisations.

The letter, addressed to business leaders, states: "The NHS and Telford & Wrekin are working together to do all we can to continue to stay prepared for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

"Personal protective equipment (PPE) is a key factor in limiting the spread of this disease. It is also vital to enable NHS and health and social care staff to care for patients in our hospitals and in the community.

"The NHS supply chain has been providing PPE and is increasing its capacity. But as you may have seen or read, demand for equipment across health and care organisations continues to grow and we need to ensure that we can continue to increase our national supplies to be able to protect our communities.

"We have already seen a number of local companies come forward with offers of PPE stocks lying unused due to temporary closure or who are able to supply or even divert manufacturing to support.

"This is very welcome but more is needed and we are therefore asking local businesses and organisations in Telford & Wrekin to help with the supply of: disposable plastic aprons, disposable examination gloves (all sizes) not latex or nitrile if possible, face masks (fluid resistant surgical masks type IIR or FFP3 respiratory masks, full body suits (type 5/6), eye protection/goggles, face visors, alcohol-based hand sanitisers, liquid soap, medical style disinfectant wipes with alcohol, paper hand towels, shoe protectors, tissues (4 ply)."

The letter asks people not sure if their equipment meets the standards to contact them to discuss.

It also asks if other companies can help, saying: "We are also looking for packaging and distribution who may be able to help with receiving and onwards delivery of small volumes of PPE to local businesses and care homes."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 01952 382000 or email coronavirus@telford.gov.uk