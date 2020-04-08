Appeal for support as Shropshire food banks run low - and expect more demand amid crisis

As concerns grow about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on people’s incomes and livelihoods, the county's food banks are playing a vital role in ensuring that people can continue to access healthy food.

The food banks have said they are trying their best to continue their work but are finding it harder to get hold of food.

Over the past few days Emily Fay, Shropshire Food Poverty Alliance Co-ordinator, has been in touch with the people running many of the county’s food banks to find out what the situation is for them.

She said: “It’s really clear that their biggest worry is food supply. They are concerned that food donations will drop, and that they will need more money to buy food.

"This becomes even more worrying because it’s happening at the same time as we can expect them to experience much higher demand.

"It is likely that more and more people will need food support, as they experience a drop in income because of illness, having less work or no work at all."

People are being urged to help by donating either food or money to their local food bank.

Oswestry and Border Food Bank is one that is welcoming food donations, or money, and people can visit the website at https://oswestryandborders.foodbank.org.uk/give-help/

Alternatively people can visit www.shropshirelarder.org.uk/donate to access a list of all Shropshire’s food banks and how to donate to any of them.

The Shropshire Larder website also has helpful information about how to access emergency food and how to get help with shopping, as well as signposting to other sources of advice and support available in Shropshire that people may need.