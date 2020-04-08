9,500 Telford households take up 'council tax holiday'

Telford & Wrekin Council is urging anyone who has not yet applied for one to do so by April 20, and, if they want to, take a holiday from payments in May and June.

The two-month holiday offer is to help ease the financial burden caused by the coronavirus pandemic by reducing costs for the next two months with the bill’s balance paid over the remaining months of the financial year.

Councillor Rae Evans, cabinet lead for finance said: “This is just one simple way we can offer help to residents who have seen their income reduce because of the pandemic.

“If for any reason anyone is unable to submit their application by this deadline they should talk to the council on 01952 383838 and we'll try to help however we can."

For people taking the holiday there is no need to cancel their direct debit.

A spokesman for the council added: "If your financial circumstances have changed and you’re struggling to now pay your council tax bill, you can apply for help through our council tax reduction scheme telford.gov.uk/benefits or by calling 01952 383838 (9am -5pm weekdays)."