Up to 45 coronavirus recovery beds to be set up at Shropshire care homes

The authority has put a call out for companies to supply block orders of ‘Covid-19 recovery beds’, which will allow people to be discharged to recuperate outside of hospital.

Firms interested in tendering to supply the beds are asked to register their interest via the council’s website as soon as possible.

Council bosses say they are working with partners to ensure a "robust and co-ordinated response" to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanya Miles, Shropshire Council’s assistant director for adult social care, said: “One part of this is to ensure that we have sufficient beds within the system to support and care for people.

“We have, therefore, been working with the care home provider market to procure up to 45 beds in care homes, which will be focused on the short-term support and care for people who have had Covid-19 symptoms and have been in hospital.

“The purpose of these beds is to support people who are well enough to leave hospital, but are not yet sufficiently recovered to manage at home.

“This is one part of multiple responses across the system to care for and support the citizens of Shropshire as we tackle this virus together.”

The move will in turn help to free up much-needed hospital beds for the anticipated increase in coronavirus patients over the coming months.

Potential suppliers will be asked to provide orders of beds until at least the end of July.