Telford college tutors are sewing for the NHS
A group of Telford College tutors have taken up the challenge to ‘Sew for the NHS’.
Art and design tutor Anna Dowdall has been joined by creative colleagues Monique Cronje, Claire Routledge, Paulette Kupiec, and Anna Bartlett - who has also recruited her elderly mother to help out.
It is part of a Facebook-driven campaign to keep medical staff at Shropshire’s hospitals equipped with vital supplies.
Anna Dowdall explained: “They are in need of scrubs, masks, hats, scrubs bags, hair bands with buttons on to hold masks in place and allow their sore ears to heal and wash bags.
“As I can sew, and have access to a machine with some scraps of fabric, I am able to contribute by making some bags and hair bands.
“Other colleagues are seeking to help out in different ways. For example, my colleague Penny Wells is trying to sign up to do volunteer phone calls – we’re all trying to help our NHS in whichever ways we can.”
Sewing bees in Shropshire and across the county have responded to the call for masks and scrub hats and more.
People have been using old duvet covers and sheets and any materials they can find to help out and play their part.
